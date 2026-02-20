‘Justice is not purchasable commodity’: Meghalaya High Court denies man who tried to “settle” rash driving death case

The justice delivery system cannot be put at naught by accused, only because of his/her financial capacity/position in society, the Meghalaya High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Meghalaya High Court news: Observing that the “justice system” is not a “purchasable commodity”, the Meghalaya High Court dismissed a plea of a man seeking to quash criminal proceedings for rash and negligent driving.

Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere was dealing with a plea of a man who was seeking relief on the premise that he had settled the case with the legal heirs of the victim’s family.

“The criminal justice system is not a purchasable commodity,” the court said on February 9.

Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere said that in cases of death, the "real victim" is the deceased, who is no longer capable of giving consent to a settlement.

The order added that where there are serious public wrongs and where the society as a whole has a stake, the justice delivery system cannot be put at naught by the accused, only because of his/her financial capacity/position in society.