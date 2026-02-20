‘Justice is not purchasable commodity’: Meghalaya High Court denies man who tried to “settle” rash driving death case

Meghalaya High Court rash driving case: There cannot be misplaced sympathy, based on a settlement between the legal heirs of the victim and the accused, the Meghalaya High Court observed.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 04:11 PM IST
rash driving death case settlement Meghalaya High CourtThe justice delivery system cannot be put at naught by accused, only because of his/her financial capacity/position in society, the Meghalaya High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Meghalaya High Court news: Observing that the “justice system” is not a “purchasable commodity”, the Meghalaya High Court dismissed a plea of a man seeking to quash criminal proceedings for rash and negligent driving.

Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere was dealing with a plea of a man who was seeking relief on the premise that he had settled the case with the legal heirs of the victim’s family.

“The criminal justice system is not a purchasable commodity,” the court said on February 9.

Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere said that in cases of death, the “real victim” is the deceased, who is no longer capable of giving consent to a settlement. (Image enhanced using AI)

The order added that where there are serious public wrongs and where the society as a whole has a stake, the justice delivery system cannot be put at naught by the accused, only because of his/her financial capacity/position in society.

Highlighting the public confidence in the justice delivery system, the court said, “There cannot be misplaced sympathy, based on a settlement between the legal heirs of the deceased and the accused.”

Also Read | Motor Accidental Claims Tribunal rejects ‘Drunk driving’ defence, awards Rs 1.23 crore to family of deceased

Case of  rash driving, death, and settelemet

  • The matter arose from the incident on 18 March, 2025, when the petitioner was driving a vehicle that allegedly veered onto the wrong side of the road in East Khasi Hills, colliding with a scooter driven by the victim.
  • Victim sustained grievous injuries and subsequently succumbed to them.
  • Following an investigation, the Rynjah Police Station filed a charge-sheet against the petitioner for offences punishable under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence, imprisonment for 5 years and fine), 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the BNS.
  • During the pendency of the trial before the trial court, the petitioner settled with the wife and the mother of the victim.
  • The legal heirs filed affidavits stating they had no objection to quashing the FIR, leading the petitioner to approach the high court.
Also Read | 15 years after soldier’s death, Uttarakhand High Court rejects bus authority ‘cyclist’ defense, upholds Rs 28.91 lakh award

‘If settlement permitted, shatters faith in judicial system’

  • If faith in the public justice delivery system is to be maintained, any compromise between the accused and the legal heirs/representatives of the deceased under Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence)of BNS cannot be sustained.
  • The jurisprudential foundation for quashing criminal proceedings based on a compromise essentially rests upon the absence of any grievance by the victim concerned as against the accused.
  • Section 106(1) of BNS pertains to death caused by a rash and negligent act.
  • The deceased, who is the real victim, is no more and is incapable of giving his consent; the question of a settlement between the accused and the legal heirs of the deceased would not arise.
  • If such a compromise is permitted on the ground of mutual accord, the same would not only undermine the public confidence in the justice delivery system but would also ultimately shatter the faith of the public in the judicial system.
Also Read | Man held guilty for causing death by rash driving ordered to plant 50 trees by Punjab and Haryana High Court

‘Consent of victim is essential’

  • Section 106 (1) of the BNS is not compoundable, and as such, parties cannot settle the said offence through compromise either privately or with the permission of the court.
  • The powers of the High Court to quash criminal proceedings based on a settlement are materially different from compounding an offence in terms of Section 359 (compounding of offences) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
  • The plenary powers vested in the high court under Section 528 of BNSS are to be exercised with utmost care and circumspection.
  • It is also clear that an FIR/criminal proceeding can be quashed based on compromise/settlement, where the dispute/offence is essentially private in nature, and continuation of the criminal proceeding would be an exercise in futility.
  • For settlement/compromise, the consent of the victim is essential, rather than sine qua non.
  • Quashing of a criminal proceeding based on compromise rests essentially upon the absence of grievance by the victim against the accused.
  • Proceedings under Section 106(1) of BNS where the deceased is no more cannot be quashed based on a compromise/settlement having arrived at between the accused and the legal heirs/representatives of the deceased.
  • This practice of entering into a settlement/compromise more often than not involves monetary consideration to the victim’s family.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
twitter

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Pax Silica
Despite late inclusion, why the US-led grouping still matters for New Delhi
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Vande Bharat food safety
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pax Silica
Despite late inclusion, why the US-led grouping still matters for New Delhi
L&DO staff 2
Govt to remove 3 slums near PM Modi’s house, asks residents to leave
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Kennedy movie review
Kennedy movie review: Anurag Kashyap’s fury-fuelled noir drowns in its own darkness
Vande Bharat food safety
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Bennett
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Pax Silica
India enters Pax Silica: Despite late inclusion, why grouping still matters for New Delhi
Adah Sharma
'Jo hai, woh hai': How Adah Sharma uses authenticity to scare away trolls
According to OpenAI Signals, those aged 18–34 contribute ~80 per cent overall, driving education- and early-career-orientated use cases. (Express Image).
OpenAI data shows India among the most advanced ChatGPT users globally
Advertisement
Must Read
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
Fabiano Caruana and the burden of being second best
Fabiano Caruana is the third highest rated player in the history of chess. (PHOTO: Freestyle Chess/Lennart Ootes)
OpenAI data shows India among the most advanced ChatGPT users globally
According to OpenAI Signals, those aged 18–34 contribute ~80 per cent overall, driving education- and early-career-orientated use cases. (Express Image).
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Adaption Labs
Croma Everything Apple Sale: iPhone 16 from Rs 35,991, MacBook Air M4 from Rs 59,320
Croma’s Everything Apple Sale brings discounts on iPhone 16, MacBook Air M4, iPad 11th Gen and more till 8 March.
'Jo hai, woh hai': How Adah Sharma uses authenticity to scare away trolls
Adah Sharma
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
‘Huge let down’: Attendees forced to walk 6 km as VIP movement paralyses India AI Impact Summit
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will conclude on Friday (February 20)
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement