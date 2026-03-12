‘Justice doubted when cases languish’: Punjab and Haryana High Court refuses bail, expedites trial in spurious liquor case

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: While directing a trial court to expedite the trial in a case relating to the alleged manufacture and distribution of spurious liquor that resulted in a person’s death, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently observed that when a trial is allowed to languish, it enters the perilous territory of “justice doubted”.
Dismissing the bail plea filed by the accused, Justice Sumeet Goel observed in the court order dated March 9, “A justice delivery system rests on a simple promise; fairness delivered in reasonable time. Any procedural protraction does not merely delay the verdict; it actively erodes the edifice of public confidence in the judiciary. When a trial is allowed to languish, it transcends the aphorism that ‘justice delayed is justice denied’ and enters the more perilous territory of ‘justice doubted’.”
Justice Sumeet Goel observed that procedural delay erodes public confidence in the judiciary.
The accused in the case had been booked under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with provisions of the Punjab Excise Act.
The grant of bail falls within the discretionary domain of the court, but such discretion must be exercised in a judicious and principled manner, ensuring it aligns with established legal precedents and the interests of justice.
While considering a bail application, the court must evaluate factors such as the existence of prima facie evidence implicating the accused, the nature and gravity of the alleged offence and the severity of the likely sentence upon conviction.
The court must also assess the likelihood of the accused absconding or evading the due process of law, the probability of the offence being repeated, and any reasonable apprehension of the accused tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses.
Additionally, the character, antecedents, financial means, societal standing, and overall conduct of the accused play a crucial role.
Furthermore, the court must weigh the potential danger of bail undermining the administration of justice or thwarting its due course.
The allegations in the present case pertain to an incident involving the manufacture and circulation of illicit liquor, leading to loss of life, which is a matter of serious concern.
The prosecution’s case, prima facie, indicates the existence of a conspiracy involving multiple persons engaged in the supply and use of alcohol for the preparation of the spurious liquor.
At this stage, it cannot be said that the role attributed to the petitioner is insignificant. The prosecution case specifically alleges that involvement of the petitioner surfaced during investigation on the basis of material collected subsequently.
The petitioner does not deserve the concession of bail in the facts of the case.
‘Speedy trial’
Under the umbrella of Article 21 (protection of life and liberty) of the Constitution, the right to a speedy trial is recognised as an indispensable facet.
The pre-trial incarceration must not, by mere flux of time, be permitted to assume the character of punishment, as the state cannot be allowed to achieve through procedural delay what it has not yet achieved through a verdict of guilt.
The court below is directed to make earnest endeavours to expedite the trial and conclude the same as expeditiously as possible, preferably within a period of one year. If needed, the trial court can adopt the procedure of day-to-day trial.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
Expertise
Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents.
Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes:
Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts.
Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity.
Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes:
Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law.
Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates.
Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More