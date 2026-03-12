‘Justice doubted when cases languish’: Punjab and Haryana High Court refuses bail, expedites trial in spurious liquor case

Under the umbrella of Article 21 of the Constitution, the right to a speedy trial is recognised as an indispensable facet, the Punjab and Haryana High Court observed. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: While directing a trial court to expedite the trial in a case relating to the alleged manufacture and distribution of spurious liquor that resulted in a person’s death, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently observed that when a trial is allowed to languish, it enters the perilous territory of “justice doubted”.

Dismissing the bail plea filed by the accused, Justice Sumeet Goel observed in the court order dated March 9, “A justice delivery system rests on a simple promise; fairness delivered in reasonable time. Any procedural protraction does not merely delay the verdict; it actively erodes the edifice of public confidence in the judiciary. When a trial is allowed to languish, it transcends the aphorism that ‘justice delayed is justice denied’ and enters the more perilous territory of ‘justice doubted’.”