Tried to softly bend law towards justice: CJ D K Upadhyaya as he bids farewell to Delhi High Court

Following his elevation as a judge of the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court’s outgoing Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya on Tuesday remarked that he tried to “softly bend the law towards justice for deserving litigants” when law failed to ensure a just outcome in a case.
With CJ Upadhyaya bidding farewell to the Delhi HC, the second senior-most judge of the High Court — Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre — will now preside over as the acting Chief Justice of Delhi HC.
“As a judge, I’ve always tried to bind justice, law and compassion together. Like other judges, I came across unforeseen situations when law was not able to ensure a just outcome in the case, and it appeared isolated from justice. In such situations, I tried to softly bend the law towards justice for the deserving litigant, and to be able to do so has been a blessing for me,” he said.
CJ Upadhyaya, with his parent high court at Allahabad, has been in charge of Delhi HC since January 2025. Appointed as a judge of the Allahabad HC in November 2011, CJ Upadhyaya is due to retire in June 2027. Prior to Delhi HC, he also served as Chief Justice of Bombay HC.
During CJ Upadhyaya’s tenure at HC, 85 advocates of the Delhi HC were designated as senior advocates.
His tenure at Delhi HC was also marked with several important orders. Nearly two months after he took charge, HC judge Justice Yashwant Varma was embroiled in the controversy after alleged unaccounted cash was found at his official residence during a fire, in March 2025. In its aftermath, CJ Upadhyaya had submitted a report on the incident following a preliminary inquiry to then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna with the “prima facie opinion that the entire matter warrants a deeper probe”.