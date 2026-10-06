Tried to softly bend law towards justice: CJ D K Upadhyaya as he bids farewell to Delhi High Court

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, with his parent high court at Allahabad, has been in charge of Delhi HC since January 2025. (Delhi High Court YouTube)

Following his elevation as a judge of the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court’s outgoing Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya on Tuesday remarked that he tried to “softly bend the law towards justice for deserving litigants” when law failed to ensure a just outcome in a case.

With CJ Upadhyaya bidding farewell to the Delhi HC, the second senior-most judge of the High Court — Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre — will now preside over as the acting Chief Justice of Delhi HC.

“As a judge, I’ve always tried to bind justice, law and compassion together. Like other judges, I came across unforeseen situations when law was not able to ensure a just outcome in the case, and it appeared isolated from justice. In such situations, I tried to softly bend the law towards justice for the deserving litigant, and to be able to do so has been a blessing for me,” he said.