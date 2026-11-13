Justice CS Karnan, judge at centre of 2017 judicial crisis, passes away in Chennai

Former Madras High Court Justice C S Karnan, who was sentenced to imprisonment in contempt of court by the Supreme Court, passed away on Friday. Residing in Chennai, he was admitted to a hospital due to ill health, where treatment proved unsuccessful, and he passed away earlier this morning (Nov. 13), The Hindu reported.

Karnan was born on June 12, 1955, in Karnatham village in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district.

Justice C S Karnan enrolled as an advocate on April 11, 1984, and practised primarily in civil matters before the Madras High Court, City Civil Court and Family Courts. He also handled criminal, constitutional and service matters.

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His name was recommended for elevation to the Madras High Court in 2009 by the then Chief Justice A K Ganguly and the two senior-most judges of the High Court Collegium, Justices S J Mukhopadhaya and P K Misra. The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by then Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan and comprising Justices B N Agrawal and Arijit Pasayat, subsequently recommended his elevation.

Life and childhood

Justice Karnan was born in a small village named Karnatham in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore District on June 12, 1955. Karnan was born into a humble household, albeit one that had an exemplary academic pedigree. His father had won the President of India’s award in recognition of commendable work in teaching. His mother, Kamalam Ammal, was a homemaker.

Karnan completed his school education at the Mangalampet High School and went on to do his pre-university course at Virudhachalam Arts College. His next destination was New College, Chennai, where he completed a B.Sc. degree. He then joined Madras Law College and completed his law degree in 1983. After his graduation, he started civil practice. He enrolled as an advocate before the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu.

He was chosen to be legal adviser to the Metro Water organisation, government advocate in civil suits, and standing counsel for the Government of India. He took up higher studies as well and was part of the NCC and NSS. He has served as a judge in the Madras High Court since 2009. His name was recommended for the position by Justice (retd) AK Ganguly, who was then the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

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In February 2016, his transfer was ordered to Calcutta High Court by the Supreme Court. However, he cited a nine-judge bench judgment of the apex court and suo motu put a stay on the order of the CJI.

Controversy of 2017

In January 2017, Justice Karnan emerged as part of a huge controversy when he named 20 sitting and retired Supreme Court and High Court judges as corrupt. He released the list in an open letter addressed to the prime minister, which was said to be the initial list.

The Supreme Court served a show-cause notice for speaking against members of the judiciary, and he was pulled up by the apex court. A seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court summoned Karnan, who was attached to the Calcutta High Court, to appear before it and later initiated charges of contempt.

He was later found guilty of the charges. Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi had submitted before the bench that in order to “protect the judiciary”, Karnan should be made an example.