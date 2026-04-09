Former Kerala High Court judge V G Arun to head Sabarimala Master Plan high-power committee

Justice Arun V G was appointed as a permanent judge of Kerala High Court in September 2020 and retired from service in January 2026.

Sabarimala news: The Kerala High Court recently appointed former judge Justice (retired) V G Arun as the chairperson of the High Power Committee for the implementation of the Sabarimala Master Plan, which is focused on catering to the essential needs of Sabarimala pilgrims while ensuring the protection of the region’s fragile ecological balance.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Justice Arun said that the order has not been communicated to him officially, and the future course of decision-making would depend on reviewing the previous orders of the court.

“From what I have gathered from the news and other sources, I’ve come to know about it. It’s always better to review the entire order first, then decide how to proceed,” Justice Arun said.