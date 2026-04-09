Former Kerala High Court judge V G Arun to head Sabarimala Master Plan high-power committee

Sabarimala news: The Kerala High Court recently appointed former judge Justice (retired) V G Arun as the chairperson of the High Power Committee for the implementation of the Sabarimala Master Plan, which is focused on catering to the essential needs of Sabarimala pilgrims while ensuring the protection of the region’s fragile ecological balance.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Justice Arun said that the order has not been communicated to him officially, and the future course of decision-making would depend on reviewing the previous orders of the court.
“From what I have gathered from the news and other sources, I’ve come to know about it. It’s always better to review the entire order first, then decide how to proceed,” Justice Arun said.
Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar, on April 7, also clarified that the intention to appoint a chairman was not to encroach upon the functions of the High Power Committee but to supplement efforts towards improving pilgrim facilities.
The court took this step, noting that the previous chairman, Justice S Siri Jagan, passed away on January 24, 2026, and therefore, the High Power Committee is presently unable to effectively carry out its functions.
The high court emphasised that the chairman will be the vital link between this court, the state government, and the Travancore Devaswom Board.
It was also pointed out by the court that the chairman has to give equal weight to the duty to safeguard the flora and fauna of the region and to ensure that no project undertaken compromises the ecological balance of the Periyar Tiger Reserve and the Western Ghats.
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“For ensuring the continued and uninterrupted functioning of the Committee, the appointment of a new Chairman is urgently required. Having considered the entire facts and circumstances, we appoint Hon’ble (sic) Mr Justice Arun V G, learned Former Judge of this Court, as Chairman of the High Power Committee for implementation of the Sabarimala Master Plan,” the order read.
Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar were hearing the plea seeking the appointment of a new chairman to the High Power Committee. (AI-enhanced image)
The high court was hearing the plea seeking the appointment of a new chairman to the High Power Committee entrusted with the implementation of the Sabarimala Master Plan.
Sabrimala master plan, chairman
The high court noted that the Sabrimala master plan comprehensively addressed multiple facets of the pilgrimage, including traffic and transport management, solid waste management, water supply and sanitation, development of base camps, pilgrimage logistics, healthcare infrastructure, communication systems, and disaster management.
The high court also pointed out that the state government had constituted two committees – the Apex Level Committee and the Working Level Committee – in the year 2005 for the purpose of implementing the Master Plan.
It was also clarified by the court that the High Power Committee was vested with the powers of both the Apex Level Committee and the Working Level Committee constituted by the state government.
It was placed on record that the committee presently comprised around 21 members, along with a technical committee constituted to assist and guide it on technical and environmental aspects.
Role of chairperson
The high court pointed out that the role of the chairman of the High Power Committee is central to and determinative of the entire implementation process of the Sabarimala Master Plan.
He will preside over all meetings of the committee and exercise overall supervision and control over its functioning and the implementation of the master plan.
The high court also recorded that the chairman is vested with the powers earlier exercised by the apex-level steering committee and the working level committee and is entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the time-bound implementation of the master plan as per the directions issued by this court.
The former judge is also empowered to co-opt representatives from the pollution control board, the public works department, and such other departments as may be required from time to time.
It was further added that the chairman bears the responsibility of submitting periodical status reports to this high court once every two months, through the advocate general.
The high court also pointed out that the chairman is required to closely monitor the day-to-day progress of works, conduct site inspections, resolve inter-departmental issues and ensure strict financial discipline and transparency in the utilisation of public funds.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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Aamir Khan is the Head-Legal Project for Indian Express Digital, based in New Delhi. With 15 years of professional experience, Aamir's background as a legal professional and a veteran journalist allows him to bridge the gap between complex judicial proceedings and public understanding.
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