Must bring reforms to avoid criticism of judicial system on foreign soil: Ex-SC judge Abhay S Oka

Retired Supreme Court Judge Abhay S Oka on Tuesday flagged the unnatural deaths inside Indian prisons while emphasising that the system needs an evaluation.
“The real challenge before us is that we should bring about reforms in our judicial system so that it is not criticised in foreign courts,” he added.
Referring to the condition of prisons in the country, he highlighted that while prisoners are deprived of their liberty to an extent, they continue to retain their rights under Article 21 of the Constitution, adding, “All prisons in bigger cities face the problem of overcrowding.”
He was speaking at a virtual event titled “Judicial Robes Cannot Be Rented” organised by Adhivakta Parishad, when he underscored that judges are bound by strict constraints to preserve the dignity of their office.
The former judge further called for upholding the principle that justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done.
He noted that while the constraints may not apply with the same rigour after retirement, former judges must continue to adhere to certain ethical standards.
Addressing calls for a formal code of conduct and accountability for retired judges, he cautioned against situations where former judges lend their authority to questionable causes. He observed that a retired judge should not accept assignments or offer opinions in favour of individuals who are fugitives evading trial in India.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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