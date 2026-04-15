Must bring reforms to avoid criticism of judicial system on foreign soil: Ex-SC judge Abhay S Oka

Justice Oka emphasised that judges are bound by strict constraints to preserve the dignity of their office.

Retired Supreme Court Judge Abhay S Oka on Tuesday flagged the unnatural deaths inside Indian prisons while emphasising that the system needs an evaluation.

“The real challenge before us is that we should bring about reforms in our judicial system so that it is not criticised in foreign courts,” he added.

Referring to the condition of prisons in the country, he highlighted that while prisoners are deprived of their liberty to an extent, they continue to retain their rights under Article 21 of the Constitution, adding, “All prisons in bigger cities face the problem of overcrowding.”

He was speaking at a virtual event titled “Judicial Robes Cannot Be Rented” organised by Adhivakta Parishad, when he underscored that judges are bound by strict constraints to preserve the dignity of their office.