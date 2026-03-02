Judicial officers on duty above administrative and political executives: Allahabad HC

“The State Government is at liberty to recover the same from the salary of the persons responsible for the illegal detention of the applicant, the order stated,” the High Court said, granting bail to the applicant.

Initiating contempt proceedings against two police officers for “disobeying” the orders of a Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), the Allahabad High Court has observed that the CJM or any Judicial Officer, while discharging his duty as a Judicial Officer, is much above the administrative and executive officers, and his role can be equivalent to that of the legislature and political executive (ministers).

The bench of Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal was hearing a bail application of an accused arrested for financial forgery in Lalitpur district. The accused had alleged that he was illegally detained at the police station.

The High Court said that despite repeated directions issued by the CJM to produce CCTV footage of the police station at the time of the detention of the accused, the SHO of the police station concerned and the investigating officer (IO) in the case did not comply with the orders.