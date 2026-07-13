Many judges have no official home, ‘exposed’ to public: Madhya Pradesh High Court

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 12:04 PM IST
Terming the security of judges the state’s “prime duty”, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the government to prepare a detailed housing plan for district judges, observing that many judicial officers continue to live in rented homes despite handling highly sensitive cases.
A bench of Justices Anand Pathak and B P Sharma was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) initiated over security arrangements for judicial officers in the state. The case arose after the high court took cognisance of a 2016 incident in Mandsaur involving the alleged manhandling of a judicial officer.
“Ensuring their (judges’) security is the prime duty of State so as to get fair, transparent and independent adjudication of disputes… Very large number of Judges are not having official/Government accommodations, they are residing in rented houses in cities. This exposes them to public at large. They cannot maintain privacy and aloofness, which is required and expected from Judges,” the court said on July 9.
The pending PIL recently came to the fore after the high court noted threats allegedly issued to Additional Sessions Judge Tabassum Khan following her recent verdict in a 2022 lynching case. While hearing the same petition, another bench of the high court had ordered security for additional judge Khan, stating on July 1, “We are of the opinion that such activities (threats) directly hampers the judicial independence and fearless working of our Judicial Officers.”
While considering the broader issue of security for judicial officers, the court has now turned its focus to the lack of official housing. The bench underlined that judges dealing with criminal trials, family disputes, civil litigation and cases involving MPs and MLAs routinely face exposure to the public, adding that the issue extends beyond police protection.
Justices Anand Pathak and B P Sharma allowed the Judges’ Association to suggest measures that could strengthen the security of judicial officers.
Concrete plan, resources
The bench observed that due to the nature of their work, judges frequently come into contact with accused persons and litigants who may be directly affected by their decisions. Ensuring their safety, the court said, is fundamental to preserving the fairness and independence of the justice delivery system.
The judges stressed that the first remedial measure for improving security is ensuring adequate government accommodation for judicial officers. “If State Government is serious about maintaining security and well-being of Judges of district judiciary, then State will definitely come out with some concrete plan to address the housing problem faced by Judges,” the court said.
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In the absence of dedicated residential colonies for judges, ensuring their security and that of their families becomes “a remote possibility”, it added.
The high court said it is the state government’s responsibility to ensure that sufficient finances are set aside to build residences for the district judiciary. It directed the additional chief secretary (home) to file a detailed affidavit outlining the steps proposed by the government to address the shortage of official accommodation for district judges and magistrates.
According to the bench, addressing the housing shortage would resolve a significant portion of the security concerns faced by judicial officers.
Suggestions sought
The court also allowed the intervenor, the Judges’ Association, to suggest more measures that could improve the security of judicial officers. It said all such recommendations would be considered at the next hearing before directions are issued. The matter has been listed for further hearing in the week starting August 25.
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The order throws the spotlight on a less-discussed aspect of judicial infrastructure. While debates on the justice system often centre on case pendency, vacancies and court buildings, the high court has highlighted that the safety and living conditions of judges are equally crucial for an independent judiciary.