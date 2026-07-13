Many judges have no official home, ‘exposed’ to public: Madhya Pradesh High Court

The judges stressed that the first remedial measure for improving security is ensuring adequate government accommodation for judicial officers. (AI-generated image)

Terming the security of judges the state’s “prime duty”, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the government to prepare a detailed housing plan for district judges, observing that many judicial officers continue to live in rented homes despite handling highly sensitive cases.

A bench of Justices Anand Pathak and B P Sharma was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) initiated over security arrangements for judicial officers in the state. The case arose after the high court took cognisance of a 2016 incident in Mandsaur involving the alleged manhandling of a judicial officer.

“Ensuring their (judges’) security is the prime duty of State so as to get fair, transparent and independent adjudication of disputes… Very large number of Judges are not having official/Government accommodations, they are residing in rented houses in cities. This exposes them to public at large. They cannot maintain privacy and aloofness, which is required and expected from Judges,” the court said on July 9.