Judges falling prey to greed, temptation must be weeded out: Supreme Court’s Justice BV Nagarathna

Supreme Court judge Justice BV Nagarathna on Saturday said that judges who are unable to live within their known sources of income and fall prey to greed and temptation must be weeded out of the system, besides cautioning against any “external pressure” or that from “colleagues”.

She was speaking on the topic “Reimagining the Judiciary in the Era of Artificial Intelligence”, when she said, “There has been an adequate increase in salaries and allowances for the Judges in the District Judiciary, thanks to the Pay Commission’s recommendations being accepted by the Supreme Court and implemented by the State Government. Judges who are unable to live within their known sources of income and fall prey to greed and temptation must be weeded out of the system.”