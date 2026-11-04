‘Not favour’: Judges entitled to retirement dues despite transfer, rules Orissa High Court

Retirement should not leave former judges struggling to secure basic support, the Orissa High Court has said, directing the state to extend post-retirement benefits to a former judge who served the court for nearly 13 years before being transferred to the Calcutta High Court and retiring there.

Justices Sanjeeb K Panigrahi and Murahari Sri Raman were hearing a petition filed by former judge Chitta Ranjan Dash, who challenged the Odisha government’s refusal to extend these facilities to him because he had retired from the Calcutta High Court rather than the Orissa High Court. The benefits under the state government’s notification add up to Rs 60,000 per month, comprising Rs 45,000 towards domestic help and driver expenses and Rs 15,000 towards telephone, internet, secretarial assistance and security.

“The relationship between the judiciary and its members does not end on the day a Judge demits office… The facilities extended to retired Judges are not favours or concessions. They are intended to provide some measure of continuity and support after a lifetime spent in public service,” the court observed on November 2.

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“Medical assistance, domestic help and telephone facilities serve a real and practical purpose in the post-retirement years. A retired Judge should not have to repeatedly approach government departments, pursue correspondence or overcome procedural hurdles merely to obtain facilities which the State has itself recognised as necessary,” it added.

The court examined whether Odisha could deny the benefits to a former judge originally appointed to the Orissa High Court merely because he was transferred to another high court and retired there. It held that his transfer and subsequent retirement outside Odisha could not, by themselves, disqualify him from claiming the facilities, subject to verification that he was not receiving similar benefits elsewhere.

Justices Sanjeeb K Panigrahi and Murahari Sri Raman said safeguards should facilitate the administration of the scheme rather than defeat its purpose. Justices Sanjeeb K Panigrahi and Murahari Sri Raman said safeguards should facilitate the administration of the scheme rather than defeat its purpose.

Former judge challenged denial of benefits

Dash was elevated as a judge of the Orissa High Court on October 7, 2009. He was transferred to the Calcutta High Court through a notification dated June 1, 2022, and assumed office there on June 20, 2022. He retired on May 20, 2024.

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The Odisha government issued a notification on April 24, 2025, providing retired judges with Rs 45,000 per month towards domestic help and driver expenses and Rs 15,000 per month towards telephone, internet, secretarial and security services. It also provided for an annual increase of 5 per cent.

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Through an order dated July 31, 2025, the state government permitted Dash to avail medical facilities through his parent high court but did not sanction the other allowances. He approached the high court challenging the decision.

A judge’s parent high court generally refers to the high court to which he or she was first appointed. Dash was first appointed as a judge at the Orissa High Court on October 7, 2009.

Supreme Court directions on facilities

The bench considered a series of Supreme Court directions concerning post-retirement facilities for former judges. In earlier orders, the apex court had encouraged states to frame schemes for retired judges and later directed them to follow the model adopted by Andhra Pradesh.

In February 2025, the Supreme Court clarified that facilities available to retired judges in Andhra Pradesh should extend to retired judges across states and Union territories. A further clarification in April 2025 addressed which state could be treated as the concerned state for extending the benefits, referring to the state where a judge was first appointed or the state from which the judge retired.

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The Supreme Court also clarified that the benefits covered domestic help, driver expenses, telephone and other facilities. The Orissa High Court held that these directions had to be read together while considering Dash’s claim.

It rejected the contention that the benefits could be denied merely because he had retired from the Calcutta High Court. The state of first appointment could also be treated as the concerned state for this purpose.

Transfer can’t disqualify a judge

The bench observed that the condition against receiving similar facilities from another high court was intended to prevent duplication of benefits. It was not meant to exclude a judge who had been transferred during service and consequently retired outside the state where he was first appointed.

It said that the manner in which an institution treats those who have served it is also a reflection of the institution itself.

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Concluding the judgment, the bench said, “On a parting note, it would be wise to remember that a Judge, during the years spent on the Bench, carries a responsibility that is both demanding and exacting. The work requires long hours, constant application of mind and an abiding sense of duty towards the institution and the people who approach it for justice.”

It added that when such service comes to an end, the least that can be expected is that the person who has devoted those years to the institution is able to retire with dignity and without anxiety over basic necessities.

The court said eligibility conditions and safeguards should facilitate the administration of the scheme rather than defeat its purpose. It also emphasised that former judges should not have to repeatedly approach government departments or overcome procedural hurdles to obtain recognised facilities.

Allowing the petition, the high court set aside the July 31, 2025 order insofar as it failed to consider and sanction the allowances claimed by Dash. It directed Odisha to extend the benefits available under the applicable orders and the April 24, 2025 notification, subject to verification that he was not receiving the same or similar facilities from the Calcutta High Court or any other high court.

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The court directed the authorities to calculate any arrears from the date the benefits became admissible under the applicable orders and release the amount within eight weeks of receiving a copy of the judgment. It did not impose any costs.