‘Arbitrary, unwarranted, can be deemed offensive’: Judge castigates CBI’s use of the expression ‘South Group’ for accused in excise ‘scam’ case

“Such a nomenclature finds no foundation in law, does not correspond to any legally cognisable classification, and is wholly alien to the statutory framework governing criminal liability… Prosecution narrative does not speak of any ‘North Group’ or similar categorisation.”

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 27, 2026 04:11 PM IST
CBIThe CBI had claimed that “advance kickbacks” of Rs 100 crore was paid to leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by some individuals based in Hyderabad whom it collectively referred to as the “South Group”. (Source: File)
Make us preferred source on Google

While discharging 23 accused persons in the corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy “scam”, a Delhi court on Friday (February 27) questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI’s) use of the expression “South Group”, which he said could be deemed offensive in certain circumstances.

“If the same chargesheet would have been filed in a court in Chennai, it would have been perceived offensive,” Special Judge Jitendra Singh of Rouse Avenue Court said.

The CBI had claimed that “advance kickbacks” of Rs 100 crore was paid to leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by some individuals based in Hyderabad whom it collectively referred to as the “South Group”.

The money was paid in return for favours in the excise policy, and the AAP used it to fund its 2022 Assembly election campaigns in Goa and Punjab, the CBI alleged.

The court also recorded its objection to the “use of the phrase ‘South Group’” in its order.

“The Court considers it necessary to place on record its concern with the repeated and deliberate use of the expression “South Group” by the investigating agency to describe a set of accused persons, ostensibly on the basis of their regional origin or place of residence,” the judge wrote in the order.

“Such a nomenclature”, the order noted, “finds no foundation in law, does not correspond to any legally cognisable classification, and is wholly alien to the statutory framework governing criminal liability”.

Story continues below this ad

“It is equally significant”, the order added, “that no comparable regional descriptor has been employed for the remaining accused persons; the prosecution narrative does not speak of any “North Group” or similar categorisation”.

“The selective adoption of a geographically defined label is, therefore, plainly arbitrary and unwarranted.”

“The concern”, Judge Singh said, “is not confined to semantics”. This is because “Region-based labelling carries an avoidable undertone and is capable of creating a prejudicial impression,” he said.

“It detracts from the settled requirement that criminal proceedings must remain dispassionate, evidence-centric, and insulated from extraneous considerations. In a constitutional order founded upon equality before law and the unity and integrity of the nation, descriptors rooted in regional identity serve no legitimate investigative or prosecutorial purpose and are manifestly inappropriate.”

Story continues below this ad

The judge said that “Such labelling is not a mere irregularity of expression; it constitutes a constitutional infirmity capable of undermining the fairness of the proceedings themselves.”

“The central message is categorical: criminal adjudication must rest on conduct proved by evidence, not on who the accused is or where he comes from,” the order said.

“The continued use of such terminology bears directly upon the fairness of the criminal process and touches upon the guarantee of a just, fair, and reasonable procedure under Article 21 of the Constitution,” Judge Singh noted.

“Equally, the employment of descriptors founded on regional or identity-based distinctions, in the absence of any rational nexus with the alleged offence, is inconsistent with the constitutional command of equality and non-discrimination under Article 15.”

Story continues below this ad

While making oral observations, Judge Singh made reference to a judgment in the United States where this concern had been addressed. “I found a beautiful judgment on this in USA… I’m not making any observations related to the case based on the terminology, but please be careful,” he told the CBI.

The order referred to this case, United States v. Cabrera, 222 F.3d 590 (7th Cir. 2000), in which the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit treated the issue “as going to the very root of a fair criminal trial, and went so far as to set aside the conviction itself on account of the repeated use of identity-based terminology by the prosecution and law-enforcement witnesses, where such identity had no bearing on the elements of the offence”.

Judge Singh’s order quoted from the judgment of the US court: “The [US] government’s repeated references to the defendants as ‘Dominican drug dealers’ were improper. The ethnicity or national origin of a defendant is not relevant to proving the elements of a crime. Such references invite the jury to draw impermissible inferences based on nationality rather than evidence, and they risk appealing to bias rather than reason.

“We have warned prosecutors before that injecting ethnicity into a criminal trial, when it has no bearing on the issues being tried, is error. Criminal trials must be about what the defendant did, not who the defendant is,” the US court said, as quoted in Friday’s judgment.

Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Feb 27: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments