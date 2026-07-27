Meet Judge Anu Baliga, Delhi High Court’s pick to fast track paper leak cases

A Mathematics graduate who has presided over CBI and narcotics cases, Anu Grover Baliga is the Delhi High Court’s designated special judge for paper leak cases.

Her appointment comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in exam fraud, following a month-long protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Baliga (57) began her judicial career as a Civil Judge at Tis Hazari Court from 2000 to 2003 before serving as a Metropolitan Magistrate at Karkardooma, Tis Hazari and Patiala House courts.

She later served as Principal Magistrate of the Juvenile Justice Board and as Senior Civil Judge-cum-Rent Controller, a judicial officer who handles civil suits and rent control disputes, at Dwarka Court.