9-hour journey on water soaked bus seat, Kerala man wins Rs 14,000 compensation

The complainant said that he was constrained to travel 9 hours on a wet seat. (Image generated using AI)

A consumer commission in Kerala recently directed a private bus operator to pay Rs 14,575 to a passenger who was allegedly forced to travel for more than nine hours on a water-soaked seat while travelling from Kerala to Bengaluru.

President Krishnan K and member Beena K G on August 31 held that a passenger who had to travel for hours in a soaked and unhygienic seat amounts to deficiency in service.

“The complaint is partly allowed directing opposite party no 1 (bus operator) refund Rs 1,575 with 9 percent interest from date of payment till realization with a compensation of Rs 10,000 and cost of Rs 3,000 to the complainant within thirty days from the date of receipt of copy of this order,” the order read.