Journalist Ravi Nair stays in jail as Gujarat High Court gives Adani time to respond

The Gujarat High Court allowed Adani Enterprises time to place legal and factual arguments on record in response to journalist Ravi Nair’s petition challenging his arrest in a criminal defamation case.

Written by: Aditi Raja
3 min readVadodaraUpdated: Sep 21, 2026 03:11 PM IST
RAVI NAIR Adani caseRavi Nair is facing charges of defamation and forgery in Ahmedabad following a complaint over a news report and posts on X about the Adani Group. (Photo: X/ enhanced by Gemini AI)
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The Gujarat High Court Monday allowed Adani Enterprises Limited to file its response to journalist Ravi Nair’s plea challenging his arrest following the issuance of a non-bailable warrant in a criminal defamation case filed by the company.

Justice M K Thakker on Saturday issued notice on Nair’s petition. On Monday, senior counsel appearing for Adani Enterprises sought time to place “certain legal and factual aspects” on record.

Nair’s counsel, Advocate Abhik Chimni, opposed the request and pressed for interim relief, arguing that the matter was already at the appellate stage and contended that his client should not have to “spend even a day in jail”. He also submitted that Adani Enterprises, being a private complainant, could not seek repeated adjournments in the matter.

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The court allowed the complainant (Adani) an opportunity to respond. In its order dictated in open court, it said that since the complainant was represented after the notice was issued, it had to be given a fair opportunity to place its case on record. The court, however, made it clear that it would not grant any further adjournment.

Adani Enterprises filed a criminal defamation complaint alleging that Nair published and disseminated a series of posts on X containing false and defamatory statements intended to damage the reputation of the company and the Adani Group.

Nair challenged a September 17 order of the sessions court rejecting his application to cancel the non-bailable warrant and directing that he be sent to jail. He has also challenged a September 3 order in which the sessions court held that he was missing and deliberately avoiding arrest.

He further sought restoration of a March 9 order under which the sessions court had suspended his sentence and released him on bail.

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Conviction in defamation case

The case stems from Nair’s conviction by the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Gandhinagar. On February 10, the magistrate found him guilty of defamation, sentenced him to one year of simple imprisonment, and imposed a fine of Rs 5000.

Nair subsequently appealed against the conviction before the sessions court, which suspended his sentence subject to conditions. These included regular appearance before the court, obtaining prior permission before leaving India, depositing his passport, and not changing his residential address or mobile number without the court’s permission.

In his High Court petition, Nair has said he is not a resident of Gujarat and ordinarily lives in Kerala, a considerable distance from Gandhinagar. He has submitted that requiring him to attend every hearing of the appeal entails substantial travel, expense, and hardship.

He also contended that he was duly represented before the appellate court through his advocate, who remained present on every date of hearing, and that the proceedings were never delayed or obstructed because of him.

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During Saturday’s hearing, Nair’s counsel submitted that the non-bailable warrant had been issued directly against him without any prior notice or summons. When Nair approached the appellate court to seek cancellation of the warrant, the application was rejected, and he was taken into custody, the High Court was told.

After hearing the submissions, the High Court issued notice to the respondents and made it returnable on Monday. It will next hear the matter on September 23.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

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