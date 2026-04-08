Tweets by journalist Rana Ayyub ‘highly derogatory, communal’: Delhi HC

Terming tweets made by journalist Rana Ayyub between 2013 and 2017 as “highly derogatory, inflammatory and communal”, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed authorities to “do the needful”.

Justice Purushaindra Kaurav was hearing a petition by Amita Sachdeva, a practising advocate, seeking directions to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and social media intermediary X Corp to remove or disable access to the alleged derogatory tweets.

While issuing notice to the respondents, which includes MeitY, its grievance appellate committee under the IT Rules, Ayyub and X Corp, Justice Kaurav recorded in his order that the matter requires urgent consideration and the authorities take instructions as well as “do the needful” by the next date of hearing on April 10.