Lured for Job, forced to scam Americans: Jharkhand High Court denies bail to agent

The court observed that numerous WhatsApp chats collected during the investigation pointed to the appellant’s deep-rooted involvement in alleged crime. (AI-generated Image)

The Jharkhand High Court has denied bail to a Mumbai travel agent for his alleged involvement in an international human trafficking and cyber fraud racket. He is accused of conspiring in job scams that lured unsuspecting Indian youth to Thailand and Myanmar, where they were forced into cybercrime and honey-trapping targeting US citizens.

A bench of Justices Rongon Mukhopadhyay and Arun Kumar Rai was dealing with a plea of a man who was challenging his bail rejection from a special court in a case related to cybercrime.

“The manner in which the victims were trapped and sent to Thailand and Myanmar for the purposes of committing cyber fraud/honey trapping, and the US citizens were the main target. The WhatsApp chats, innumerable in number, point to the deep-rooted involvement of the appellant in such nefarious activities,” the court said.