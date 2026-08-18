‘Job appointment’ led to parking lot: Court upholds FIR against cop who ‘took Rs 3 lakh’

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 18, 2026 03:23 PM IST
Refusing to quash a case of forgery and cheating against a senior constable in Patiala though the parties arrived at a mutual compromise, the Punjab and Haryana High Court observed that since the accused is a public servant who allegedly forged a job appointment letter, there was no reason to cancel the FIR at this stage.
Justice Shalini Singh Nagpal was dealing with a plea of a senior constable seeking to quash the FIR in a job scam case in which he allegedly promised a government job to a man for Rs 3 lakh.
“Considering the manner in which the offence is alleged to have been committed by the petitioner, who is a public servant, and the allegations of forgery of the appointment letter, there is no warrant to exercise inherent powers of the court to quash the FIR,” the court said on August 11.
The order noted that the allegations are grave and serious, and the modus operandi cannot be categorised as an individual wrong. “If the allegations are indeed found true on conclusion of trial, it would lead to serious consequences,” it added.
Job promise turns fake
The complainant, who is a computer teacher at a private school, alleged that the senior constable offered to secure him a government job. According to the complainant, he came into contact with the constable through his maternal uncle, a carpenter who had worked in the senior constable’s house. The complainant alleged that while the senior constable visited his uncle’s shop, he promised to arrange a government job and demanded Rs 3 lakh for the same, out of which Rs 1.5 lakh was to be paid in advance.
Justice Shalini Singh Nagpal noted that a serving police official was accused of abusing his authority.
The complainant said he paid the amount in two instalments, with the second one being paid in December 2022. Later, the constable called him to the bus stand in Sector 43, Chandigarh, where a man, said to be an ex-sarpanch, handed him an appointment letter.
He then claimed to have discovered that the letter was not for the Narcotic Cell as promised, but for the National Sample Survey Office (FOD), Delhi, with misspelled names. When he later went to join for the posting, the constable also accompanied him, but the designated address turned out to be a parking lot, he said.
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When he confronted the constable about the matter and demanded his money back, the latter refused to repay him. The complainant alleged that earlier too, he had cheated many persons in a similar manner. In May this year, however, the parties entered into a compromise, following which the accused filed a plea to quash the FIR against him.
‘Deep societal impact’
The court highlighted the severe nature of the allegations, noting that a serving police official was accused of abusing his authority to run a job scam and defraud an unemployed youth.
“Undoubtedly, criminal cases that have overwhelmingly and predominantly a civil character, particularly those arising out of commercial transactions or matrimonial relationships or family disputes, should be quashed when the parties have amicably resolved their differences,” the court said.
The ruling emphasised that crimes involving forged government documents and fraudulent job offers deeply impact society and public confidence, making them non-compoundable in nature.