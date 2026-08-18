‘Job appointment’ led to parking lot: Court upholds FIR against cop who ‘took Rs 3 lakh’

The court highlighted the severe nature of the allegations, noting that a serving police official was accused of running a job scam and defrauding an unemployed youth. (AI-generated image)

Refusing to quash a case of forgery and cheating against a senior constable in Patiala though the parties arrived at a mutual compromise, the Punjab and Haryana High Court observed that since the accused is a public servant who allegedly forged a job appointment letter, there was no reason to cancel the FIR at this stage.

Justice Shalini Singh Nagpal was dealing with a plea of a senior constable seeking to quash the FIR in a job scam case in which he allegedly promised a government job to a man for Rs 3 lakh.

“Considering the manner in which the offence is alleged to have been committed by the petitioner, who is a public servant, and the allegations of forgery of the appointment letter, there is no warrant to exercise inherent powers of the court to quash the FIR,” the court said on August 11.