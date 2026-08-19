JNU can go ahead with admissions based on deprivation points: Delhi High Court

On August 14, JNU said it had issued all offer letters for postgraduate courses, numbering 1,500, and undergraduate courses, numbering 451. (Source: Express Archives)

The Delhi High Court Tuesday allowed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to continue with admissions, including those based on deprivation points. It was hearing an appeal by the varsity against a single-judge’s order halting admissions based on deprivation points earlier this month.

Modifying this order, a division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, however, clarified that such admissions shall be subject to the final outcome of the petition before the single judge.

Justice Jasmeet Singh’s stay on August 14 came on a plea by an aspiring student, Amit Mehra, who sought admission to postgraduate courses at JNU. The single judge had observed that the scheme of deprivation points awarded to a candidate is an “antithesis to the whole concept of a competitive exam”.