J&K separatist Asiya Andrabi gets life sentence in terror case

In February 2021, the court had framed terrorism, sedition, UAPA and other charges against Andrabi and her two associates. (File Photo)

A DELHI court Tuesday sentenced Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment in a terror case lodged under the stringent UAPA. Two of her aides were awarded an imprisonment of 30 years.

Andrabi, chief of the banned Kashmiri outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DEM), was arrested in 2018 for allegedly using various platforms to spread “insurrectionary imputations and hateful speeches” that endangered the integrity, security and sovereignty of India. She and her aides, Nahida Nasreen and Fahmeeda Sofi, were arrested in July 2018 by the NIA from a Srinagar prison, where they were lodged in a case registered by the J&K Police.

“The acts of the convict brought on record may not apparently be the direct cause of inciting violence but infusing the minds of Kashmiris, especially the youngsters, with the idea that Kashmir is not part of India, and India has occupied the Kashmir illegally and in a hostile manner can evoke the sentiments of the people of Kashmir as well as it may lead them to use all kind of method, including violence, to seek the supposed liberation, the idea of which is wrongly seeded in their minds,” Judge Chander Jit Singh said in the judgment.