‘Can’t act as rubber stamp’: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court pulls up DM for locking family out of home

Jammu and Kashmir High Court News: The petitioner is entitled to interim protection because its denial has resulted in severe disruption of his family, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court ruled. (Image generated using AI)

Jammu and Kashmir High Court News: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court news: Observing that the statutory authority cannot abdicate its duty as a rubber stamp, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has intervened to restore the possession of residential property to a Srinagar man after authorities allegedly locked his home.

A division bench of Justices Sindhu Sharma and Shahzad Azeem set aside a trial court’s refusal to grant interim protection to a man facing eviction under the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997.

“Practical assistance from subordinates is allowed and is also necessary in large administrations, but the statutory authority cannot abdicate its duty or act as a rubber stamp,” the court said on February 20.