State must protect consenting adults: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court

The couple got married with their free will. (AI-generated image)

Holding that adults are legally entitled to marry the person of their choice, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has granted protection to a major couple fearing threats to their matrimonial life at the hands of private individuals after marrying on their own will.

Justice Rajesh Sekhri observed that the couple did not approach the authorities seeking protection before moving to the court.

“It is trite in law that any person having attained the age of consent is entitled to marry as per his/her choice and the government, in particular the police agency, is under an obligation to protect the life of its citizens,” the June 16 order noted.