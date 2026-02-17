From Air Force to JKAS officer: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court’s relief for airman who broke rules to chase dreams

J&K and Ladakh High Court News: The “tenacity and courage of the petitioner” can be gauged from the fact that even while working with the Indian Air Force, he completed his graduation, the court noted. (Image generated using AI)

J&K and Ladakh High Court News: Praising his “tenacity and courage”, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has allowed an Indian Air Force (IAF) airman to continue serving as a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer, even though he had technically breached service conditions while making the transition.

Hearing a plea by Himmat Kumar Raina against the IAF’s refusal to discharge him, Justice Sanjay Dhar allowed him to continue as an officer with the Union Territory government.

Justice Sanjay Dhar allowed Himmat Raina to continue as an officer with the Union Territory government. Justice Sanjay Dhar allowed Himmat Raina to continue as an officer with the Union Territory government.

“The tenacity and courage of the petitioner can be gauged from the fact that even while he was performing his job with the Indian Air Force, he continued to work hard and completed his graduation,” the court said on February 13.