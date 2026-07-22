J&K activist, journalist all set to walk out on bail as Delhi HC refuses to stay their release in UAPA case

THE DELHI High Court on Tuesday paved the way for release on bail for Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez and freelance journalist Irfan Mehraj by refusing to stay a trial court’s order granting them relief in a 2020 case registered by the NIA under the stringent anti-terror law — Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The counsel for the NIA sought a stay on the trial court’s bail order, passed on July 18, on the grounds that the case pertained to serious offences and their release “could seriously jeopardise national security”. The HC, while refusing to stay the grant of bail, imposed additional bail conditions: both Parvez and Mehraj will report to NIA headquarters in New Delhi twice a week, won’t indulge in “any activity similar to the activities on the basis of which” cases were lodged against them and not “associate with or participate in the activities of any group or organisation linked to the subject matter of the offence”. The court has further restrained the two from circulating any post, handbills, posters, banners in any form whatsoever.