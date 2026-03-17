JioStar vs Absolute Legends: Delhi High Court intervenes in high-stakes T20 media rights battle

Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar was dealing with a plea of JioStar India Pvt Ltd seeking ad-interim protection against the company, inter alia, from creating any third-party rights, transferring, assigning, or otherwise dealing with the media and commercial rights relating to the Legends League Cricket.
Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar referred the dispute to the Delhi High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre. (Image enhanced using AI)
What is Legends League Cricket Masters T20 Tournament?
The Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters is a high-profile T20 tournament featuring retired international cricket stars, providing a platform for legends to compete again.
The league features teams like the Indian Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants, focusing on fan engagement and nastalgia, often histing matches in international venues.
The petitioner JioStar India, represented by a senior advocate, Kunal Tandon, along with advocates Aanchal Tandon, Niti Jain, Niharika Sharma, Nitai Agarwal, and Natasa, has sought ad-interim relief to prevent the respondents from creating third-party rights, transferring, or assigning the media and commercial interests associated with the cricket league.
Senior Advocate Abhimanyu Bhandari, along with advocates Arjun Syal, Shreyan Das, Vidisha Kumar and Naman Vermaappearing, appearing for Absolute Legends Sports, submitted that the company would file an affidavit disclosing all current commercial transactions.
Company’s undertakings and disclosure
In response to the JioStar India petition, Absolute Legends Sports has agreed to provide full transparency regarding its commercial dealings. The court has noted the following commitments from the company:
Affidavits of disclosure: All directors of the company must file affidavits detailing current commercial transactions, including specific agreements made with the second respondent
Financial accountability: The respondent has committed to disclosing all receivables from any commercial arrangements and depositing these funds with the Registrar General of the High Court to satisfy admitted liabilities.
Operational caveat: The company has requested that these financial restrictions not impede their ability to cover operational expenses essential for the “smooth functioning” of their commercial activities.
Path to Mediation
Recognising the possibility of a settlement, both parties agreed (ad idem) to attempt mediation. Consequently, the court referred the dispute to the Delhi High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre, directing the appointment of a Senior Mediator to oversee the process.
The parties were ordered to appear before the Mediation Centre on March 13, 2026. The high court has scheduled the next hearing for March 17, 2026, to review the progress of the mediation and further proceedings.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More