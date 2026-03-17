JioStar vs Absolute Legends: Delhi High Court intervenes in high-stakes T20 media rights battle

Delhi High Court refers JioStar India’s dispute with Absolute Legends Sports over Legends League Cricket media and commercial rights to mediation. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court has referred a commercial dispute between JioStar India Pvt Ltd and Absolute Legends Sports Private Limited to mediation, following a petition seeking interim protection over the media and commercial rights for the Legends League Cricket Masters T20 Tournament.

Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar was dealing with a plea of JioStar India Pvt Ltd seeking ad-interim protection against the company, inter alia, from creating any third-party rights, transferring, assigning, or otherwise dealing with the media and commercial rights relating to the Legends League Cricket.

Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar referred the dispute to the Delhi High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Harish Vaidyanathan ShankarDelhi High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre. (Image enhanced using AI)

What is Legends League Cricket Masters T20 Tournament?

The Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters is a high-profile T20 tournament featuring retired international cricket stars, providing a platform for legends to compete again.