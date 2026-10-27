Jharkhand woman gets pregnant despite undergoing tubectomy, wins Rs 72,500 payout

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Jharkhand’s Giridih recently directed a doctor to pay Rs 72,500 to a woman who became pregnant despite allegedly undergoing a tubectomy procedure at his clinic.

President Virendra Kumar and member Kumari Vidyottama Bansal held the doctor liable for medical negligence and deficiency in service.

“…the complainant has been succeeded to prove the medical negligence and deficiency in service committed by the opponent through cogent and credible evidences and as such the opponent has completely remained fail to rebut the credible evidences produced and proved by the complainant,” the order read.

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Compensation ordered

According to the complaint, the woman and her husband, who already had two sons and a daughter, decided to undergo family planning. She approached the doctor, who allegedly advised her to undergo a tubectomy after examining her medical reports. She was admitted to his clinic on December 14, 2022, and paid Rs 15,000 for the procedure.