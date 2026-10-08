Jharkhand High Court sets 6-month timeline for corruption probes against state officials

The court said indefinite delays violate the right to speedy justice under Article 21 and can cause serious prejudice to individuals facing prolonged corruption inquiries.
“The scope of Article 21 cannot be confined to a formal trial; it extends beyond the court precinct to encompass the preliminary police investigation preceding a formal trial. A preliminary enquiry kept pending indefinitely subjects the person concerned to prolonged uncertainty and may affect his service career, vigilance clearance, and reputation,” the court said on October 6.
The ruling highlighted that the records reveal a stark reality: several preliminary inquiries have remained pending for over a decade, far exceeding the three-month period contemplated under the Notification.
It held that the constitutional mandate of speedy justice must apply to both the public affected by corruption and the officials suspected of involvement.
Noting that if such enquiries or investigations linger for unreasonably long periods, the order said that this constitutional mandate of speedy justice would be frustrated. “The public interest in curbing corruption and bringing those involved to book must be balanced with the individual interest in a speedy conclusion of investigations, one way or the other,” it observed.
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The court expressed serious concern over the anti-corruption bureau keeping preliminary inquiries pending for years, with some cases pending for more than a decade. The court called the situation “truly astonishing”, particularly because the governing notification ordinarily requires such inquiries to be completed within three months.
The court noted that 173 of the 216 pending preliminary inquiries were still pending at the bureau, while 43 completed inquiries were awaiting sanction or further orders. It observed that several inquiries had remained pending for five to ten years without any justification or recorded extension orders.
Suo motu on pending corruption cases
The case originated from the observations made by the single judge in a case where the court raised the question whether an investigation into allegations of corruption against a public servant can be permitted to continue indefinitely for years together, in blatant disregard of the binding directions issued by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in a series of decisions.
Thereafter, the court took suo motu cognisance of the matter in 2019 and placed the matter before the then chief justice. It also appointed Advocate Ritu Kumar as an amicus curiae to assist the court.
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The court then directed the state to submit up-to-date reports regarding cases pending before the investigating agencies in relation to offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act to ascertain the reasons for the chronic delays in concluding investigations in corruption cases.
Investigations pending for more than ten years: State
The state filed an affidavit in March 2023, but the court declined to accept it, finding that the affidavit amounted to a mere empty formality executed in total disregard of the court’s previous directions. Then, the State filed a comprehensive affidavit, which showed that, in many cases, investigations had remained pending before the anti-corruption bureau, Ranchi, for more than ten years.
The court was informed that, under a 2015 government notification, such inquiries were ordinarily required to be completed within three months, with extensions subject to approval and periodic review.
The latest status showed 216 preliminary inquiries pending, including several that had remained unresolved for more than a decade. Of these, 43 had been completed but were awaiting sanction or further orders, while 173 remained pending at the Bureau level.
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Court directions
- A preliminary enquiry must ordinarily be completed within three months. If an extension is granted by the bureau chief, it should preferably be completed within six months from the date of opening. Any extension beyond six months requires the bureau chief to record reasons in writing, specify the extended period, and review it at short intervals.
- Reasons for extending an enquiry must be recorded in the enquiry file and made available for scrutiny by the competent authority. Where applicable, these reasons must also be disclosed to the person concerned to the extent legally permissible during an opportunity of hearing under Clause 21(4)(v).
- Upon receiving a completed enquiry, the competent authority, including the cabinet or cabinet vigilance department, must decide on permission to register an FIR or issue other orders within three months. A maximum extension of one additional month is allowed only for reasons recorded in writing.
- All currently pending enquiries at the bureau must follow these same terms, with time running from the date of the judgment. They must be completed within six months unless an extension is specifically justified in writing by the Bureau Chief.
- For enquiries that are already complete and awaiting approval or permission, the competent authority must decide on the course of action within three months from the date of the judgment, or four months if written reasons for extension are recorded.
- The director general of the anti-corruption bureau must file a detailed status report before the high court upon the expiry of six months from the date of the judgment.
- For every pending enquiry, the report must state its institution date, completion status, submission status, and whether the authority permitted an FIR, directed closure, or passed another order.