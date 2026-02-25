Jharkhand High Court slams Tata Motors for firing worker who ‘yelled’ at doctor over medical negligence

Observing that if it had been the case of any “senior-level employee”, the doctors would have been “punished”, the Jharkhand High Court upheld the labour court decision that quashed the discharge of a workman who had used “foul words” against a company doctor following a case of medical negligence.

While dismissing a plea by the management of Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Ltd (now M/s Tata Motors Ltd), Justice Deepak Roshan said, “Had it been the case of a senior-level employee, the doctors would have been punished, and the patient would have been entitled to receive compensation for medical negligence.”