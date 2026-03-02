Lawyer v. Lawyer: Jharkhand High Court rejects transfer plea in cross-FIR case, says ‘speedy trial not prejudicial’

The petitioner, Mahesh Tiwari, allegedly had an altercation with advocate Ritu Kumar on the premises of the Jharkhand High Court in 2012, following which both lodged FIRs against each other. (Image generated using AI)

Jharkhand High Court news: The Jharkhand High Court recently held that speedy trial of long-pending cases is a demand of the time and cannot be considered as “prejudicial”. The court was rejecting an advocate’s transfer petitions in connection with an alleged altercation with a woman advocate on the high court premises.

Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava was hearing the transfer pleas filed by Mahesh Tewari, concerning two criminal cases arising out of cross FIRs lodged by him and Ritu Kumar, the president of the high court advocates’ association, in relation to a 2012 incident.

Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava stated that expeditious trial of the case is the demand of time. Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava stated that expeditious trial of the case is the demand of time.

“Expeditious trial of the case is the demand of time. Instant cases, which are summons trial cases, have been pending since 2012. The expeditious approach taken by the court cannot be condemned,” the high court said in its February 26 order.