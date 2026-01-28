Jharkhand High Court says election soul of democracy, upholds state’s reservation framework for urban local body polls

The court observed that Part IX-A of the Constitution was introduced to restore urban local bodies as “vibrant democratic units of self-government” and to ensure regular elections. the Jharkhand High Court said. (Image created using AI)

Emphasising the constitutional importance of timely and orderly municipal elections, the Jharkhand High Court has declined to interfere with the reservation notifications issued for the upcoming urban local bodies elections in the state, including the decision to keep the post of mayor of Dhanbad Municipal Corporation in the unreserved category.

A bench of Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad was hearing a plea filed by one Santanu Kumar Chandra, seeking a direction to reserve the post of mayor of the corporation for the scheduled caste (SC) category in the forthcoming elections and dismissed the same.

“We are living in a democratic set-up wherein the election is the soul of the system for the purpose of electing the representatives to govern the local self-government, said to be governed by the people through its elected representatives,” the January 27 order said.