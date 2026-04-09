Rejected over cut-off date, Jharkhand High Court asks Railways to take Army veteran on board

The former havildar had applied for an NTPC post, but the notice required Army men to be released on or before March 31, 2020, to qualify for the ex-servicemen category. (Image generated using AI)

Jharkhand High Court news: In a relief to an Army veteran, the Jharkhand High Court quashed a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order and directed the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to appoint the ex-serviceman, holding that his rejection for being discharged from the force after the prescribed cut-off date was “unreasonable”.

A division bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Deepak Roshan was hearing a plea of the ex-serviceman challenging the tribunal’s order regarding his candidature for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Deepak Roshan pointed out that Article 14 prohibits discriminatory legislation against an individual but it does not prohibit reasonable classification. Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Deepak Roshan pointed out that Article 14 prohibits discriminatory legislation against an individual but it does not prohibit reasonable classification.

The RRB rejected his candidature on the grounds that he did not meet the mandatory discharge deadline for an ex-serviceman.