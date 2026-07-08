Adultery no longer a crime’: Jharkhand High Court reinstates dismissed constable

The criminal proceedings arising out of the FIR will continue independently before the competent court. (Image generated using AI)

The Jharkhand High Court has set aside the dismissal of a Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) constable, observing that “adultery is no longer a criminal offence”, while holding that the disciplinary proceedings against him were arbitrary and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

However, the order relates only to the departmental action against the constable. The criminal proceedings arising out of the FIR will continue independently before the competent court.

The case pertains to Bharat Pathak, who joined the JAP as a constable in 2007. In 2023, a woman approached the Commandant of JAP-10 in Ranchi alleging that although both of them were married and had children, Pathak had married her and lived with her from October 2019 to April 2023. She alleged that the constable established a physical relationship with her and later refused to accept it. Claiming her life had been ruined, she sought action against him.