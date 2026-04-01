Jharkhand High Court slams ‘lethargic attitude’ of police after 12-year-old’s rape and murder, takes suo motu cognisance

The Jharkhand High Court recently sought the response of the state police chief (DGP) in the rape and murder of a 12-year old girl while slamming the lethargic attitude of police investigating the case.
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A bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Anubha Rawat Choudhary took suo motu cognisance of the matter after coming across a newspaper report highlighting the brutal incident.
“This Court, considering the sensitivity of the issue, particularly the commission of rape of a female child aged about 12 years and thereafter her brutal murder and lethargic attitude of the police, has thought it proper to take cognisance of the occurrence with a direction to the Office to institute a suo motu case,” the bench said on March 30.
A bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Anubha Rawat Choudhary took suo motu cognisance of the matter.
Suo motu case
The court was informed by a counsel (amicus) that although the FIR was instituted on March 25, 2026 no arrest was made in the case.
It was further alleged that the victim’s mother, a daily wage worker at a brick kiln, has been facing threats, and attempts are being made to tamper with evidence by exerting pressure on her.
The court also called upon the superintendent of police, Hazaribagh, to join the proceedings virtually and explain the status of the investigation.
During the hearing, the SP informed the court that efforts were being made to identify the accused using technical evidence, including mobile location tracking. However, he admitted that no arrests had been made so far.
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“This Court in the aforesaid context is of the view that what type of investigation is being conducted since in such a heinous nature of crime, even after lapse of 05 days, the culprit has not been arrested,” the court said.
The bench also expressed concern that crucial forensic samples collected during the investigation had not yet been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).
“This Court further posed a question that as to whether the samples, which have been collected, have been sent to the FSL or not then, the S.P., Hazaribagh has stated that as of now, the same have not been sent to the FSL and for that, an application is to be filed before the Court for getting permission to sent the samples to the FSL,” the court noted.
The SP stated that permission from the court was required for the same, a claim that was contested by the amicus, who argued that such permission was not necessary.
Considering the facts and circumstances, the court issued the following directions-
Let notice be issued upon the secretary, DGP, state of Jharkhand and SP, Hazaribagh and they are directed to file their respective affidavits.
The DGP, state of Jharkhand is directed to look into the matter as to why even after a lapse of 05 days, the samples, which is the prime evidence of the occurrence, has not yet been sent to the FSL and why the same has been kept in the possession of the investigating officer. Let appropriate affidavits be filed in this regard.
Member Secretary, JHALSA is directed to look into the matter under the scope of the scheme which has been floated by the JHALSA as also instruct the secretary, DLSA to work in tandem with the investigating officer so that there may not be any tampering of the evidence.
The court warned that the SP, Hazaribagh will be held personally accountable if any untoward incident happened with the family members of the victim and important witnesses.
The court directed the matter to be placed before the chief justice.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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