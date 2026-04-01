Jharkhand High Court slams ‘lethargic attitude’ of police after 12-year-old’s rape and murder, takes suo motu cognisance

Jharkhand High Court sought the response of state police chief in the matter. (Image generated using Ai)

The Jharkhand High Court recently sought the response of the state police chief (DGP) in the rape and murder of a 12-year old girl while slamming the lethargic attitude of police investigating the case.

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A bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Anubha Rawat Choudhary took suo motu cognisance of the matter after coming across a newspaper report highlighting the brutal incident.

“This Court, considering the sensitivity of the issue, particularly the commission of rape of a female child aged about 12 years and thereafter her brutal murder and lethargic attitude of the police, has thought it proper to take cognisance of the occurrence with a direction to the Office to institute a suo motu case,” the bench said on March 30.