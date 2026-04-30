Jharkhand High Court rules promotion is a fundamental right, slams state for ‘victimising’ officials named in CBI case

The Jharkhand High Court was hearing a plea of nine additional collectors seeking consideration for the promotion. (Image generated using AI)

Jharkhand High Court news: Observing that the petitioners were victimised, the Jharkhand High Court has ruled that the right to be considered for promotion is a fundamental right under Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India.

While hearing a plea of nine additional collectors of the Jharkhand state seeking consideration for promotion to the rank of joint secretary, Justice Deepak Roshan directed the state to reconsider the promotion of nine additional collectors.

The petitioners were denied consideration for promotion on the grounds that they all had been charsheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as beneficiaries of the “tainted” recruitment process.