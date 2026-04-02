Article 21 cannot be invoked ignoring nature of crime: Jharkhand High Court refuses to suspend man’s life sentence

The Jharkhand High Court recently refused to suspend the life sentence of a man convicted of a brutal murder involving the beheading of the victim, observing that Article 21 (right to life) of the Constitution cannot be invoked, ignoring the nature of the crime.

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A bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad dismissed an interlocutory application filed by the man who had sought suspension of his sentence pending appeal.

“Article 21 of the Constitution of India is being agitated, but Article 21 cannot be invoked ignoring the nature of crime if found to heinous as the facts of the present case is concerned rather the duty of the Court of Law is by making balance, the sentence is to be suspended on the ground of sentence having been undergone,” the bench noted.