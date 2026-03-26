‘Don’t count evidence, weigh it’: Jharkhand High Court acquits 2 in 1995 murder case

In a criminal trial, there is no legal impediment to relying upon the testimony of a sole eyewitness, but it should be trustworthy, the Jharkhand High Court said. (Image generated using AI)

Jharkhand High Court news: The Jharkhand High Court recently acquitted two accused in a 31-year-old murder case, holding that it is not the number but the quality of evidence that matters, and that evidence must be weighed and not counted.

Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai set aside the 1998 conviction of Nundeo Mehra and others in the murder of Santu Mehra, noting that several co-accused had died during the pendency of the appeal.

Justices Sujit N Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai set aside the 1998 conviction of Nundeo Mehra and others. Justices Sujit N Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai set aside the 1998 conviction of Nundeo Mehra and others.

“In fact, it is not the number, the quantity, but the quality that is material. The time-honoured principle is that evidence has to be weighed and not counted,” the high court said in its March 12 order.