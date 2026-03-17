P stands for public: Why Jharkhand High Court rejected man’s PIL over medical negligence in father’s treatment

The petitioner had filed complaints with various authorities, including the police, alleging medical negligence on the part of several hospitals and doctors. (Image is generated using AI)

Jharkhand High Court news: Despite noting the laxity and gaps in the enforcement of the Clinical Establishments Act, 2010, the Jharkhand High Court dismissed a man’s plea, holding that personal grievance cannot be invoked as public interest litigation.

A bench comprising Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Deepak Roshan was hearing a man’s plea, who had filed this petition purported in “public interest”, after failing to obtain relief by challenging various authorities of alleged medical negligence that led to his father’s death.

These reliefs are entirely personal to the petitioner and, therefore, cannot be dealt with, the court said. These reliefs are entirely personal to the petitioner and, therefore, cannot be dealt with, the court said.

The court, noting that the reliefs in the present petition were “entirely personal to the petitioner”, refused to consider grants that do not appropriately concern or fall under the ambit of the public’s interest, the order noted on March 16.