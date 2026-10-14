Jharkhand High Court questions husband’s income claim, orders Rs 25 lakh alimony

The Jharkhand High Court has directed a man to pay Rs 25 lakh as one-time permanent alimony to his estranged wife and their 12-year-old daughter, observing that his claim of earning just Rs 10,500 a month from his mobile sales and repair shop was difficult to believe.

The court noted that the woman had no independent source of income and was struggling to support herself and her daughter. It observed that the husband appeared to be concealing his actual income to avoid his responsibility towards his wife and daughter.

Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Pradeep Kumar Srivastava were hearing an appeal filed by the 30-year-old woman challenging a January 2022 family court order that granted her husband a divorce in her absence.

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“By no stretch of imagination can it be accepted that the shop in question yields only a paltry monthly income of Rs 10,500. The assertion of such meagre earnings stands wholly incongruous with the nature and scale of the business depicted,” the October 8 order read.

Wife left matrimonial home in 2017

The couple married in 2011 and later had a daughter. In the divorce proceedings, the husband alleged that his wife’s behaviour changed during her pregnancy and that, after their daughter was born, she began damaging household articles and threatening to implicate him and his family in a false case. He also alleged that she had left for her parental home without any reason and had been living separately from him since 2017.

The husband subsequently filed a divorce petition before the family court in 2019. The court accepted his case that his wife had left the matrimonial home without reasonable cause and was unwilling to resume married life, and granted him a divorce ex parte.

Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Pradeep Kumar Srivastav found that the husband is not ready to live with the wife. Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Pradeep Kumar Srivastav found that the husband is not ready to live with the wife.

The woman, through advocate Mac Lincon Emmanuel Kujutz, argued that the husband had himself shown a desire to live separately and had eventually secured the divorce decree in her absence. Kujutz also pointed out that the family court had not ordered maintenance or permanent alimony for the wife or her daughter.

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‘Concealed income’

The court found that, during the course of the hearing, the husband stated that he is not ready to live with the wife. However, he has shown his willingness to settle the dispute in terms of money.

The court noted that the wife had stated in her affidavit that the husband owned a residential plot and earned rental income from a mobile tower erected on it, but had concealed this source of income.

“It appears that the respondent-husband, in order to evade his responsibility to maintain his wife and minor daughter child commensurate with their standard of living, is deliberately concealing his actual income,” it added.

The court held that a husband’s responsibility includes ensuring that his wife can maintain a standard of living comparable to the one she enjoyed during the marriage, in keeping with his income and status.

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“Under the family law jurisprudence, where a husband runs a cash-dominant business such as a mobile shop and deliberately suppresses his income, the court cannot accept such understated claims at face value,” it further added.

The court found Rs 25 lakh to be a “fair and reasonable” amount as one-time permanent alimony for the woman and her daughter, who had no other source of income for their livelihood and sustenance.