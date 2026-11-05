Jharkhand High Court: Father-in-law obligated to maintain widowed daughter-in-law

After losing her husband in 2020, a woman was left to raise her two sons without an independent source of income, and, above all, the 83-year-old father-in-law refused to provide financial support; she approached the court seeking maintenance for herself and her children.

The Jharkhand High Court has now upheld an order directing the grandfather to pay Rs 17,000 per month, observing that he was under a legal obligation and pious duty to maintain his widowed daughter-in-law and grandchildren who are dependents.

A bench of Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Manoj Prasad was dealing with a plea of a grandfather challenging a family court maintenance order.

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“In view of the statutory mandate contained in the provisions of the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act, the appellant was under a legal obligation and pious duty to maintain his widowed daughter-in-law and grandchildren who are dependents,” the November 3 order reads.

The court underscored that a composite reading of the provisions of the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act undoubtedly creates a duty on a Hindu to maintain the widowed daughter-in-law who does not have any independent source of livelihood to maintain herself, and the duty extends to maintaining the dependents where the son of a predeceased son is also dependent

Daughter-in-law sought maintenance from Father-in-law

The 83-year-old man was challenging the family court’s maintenance order, which directed him to pay monthly maintenance to his widowed daughter-in-law and her two sons following the death of his only son.

The bench said that this responsibility was a legal obligation as well as a pious duty. The bench said that this responsibility was a legal obligation as well as a pious duty.

The couple married in 2010, and they had two sons. The husband died in 2020 following an illness. After his death, the wife approached the family court seeking maintenance for herself and her children under the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act.

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Through her counsel, Mahesh Tewari, the wife alleged that the appellant’s behaviour towards her and her children was not good, and he failed to support them despite having sufficient financial resources. She also claimed that she had no independent source of income and had not received any share in her deceased husband’s estate.

The woman claimed that she and her children were not maintained by the appellant. Even the settlement and reconciliation attempts through the panchayat were made, to no effect. She alleged that due to lack of maintenance, the children were also suffering in their proper education.

The wife claimed that her father-in-law received a monthly pension of around Rs 32,000, had fixed deposits worth over Rs 80 lakh, and other sources of income. She sought monthly maintenance of Rs 75,000 for herself and her two children.

The petitioner, opposing the plea, argued that he was already maintaining the family and that his pension was his only source of income. He said he was over 80 years old, and his wife was also dependent on him, and he had to meet his own medical and household expenses. He further denied having fixed deposits worth Rs 80 lakh and said his retirement benefits had been spent on constructing a house.

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He alleged that after the husband’s death, the daughter-in-law behaved badly and stopped taking care of the aged father-in-law and mother-in-law, i.e., the present appellant and his wife.

Age does not absolve maintenance responsibility: Order

Referring to the Act, the court noted that the definition of dependents includes a minor son of a predeceased son and the widow of a son, provided she does not marry.

The court relied on the Supreme Court’s judgment, which interpreted the provisions of the Act to recognise the maintenance rights of widowed daughters-in-law. It reiterated that statutory provisions cannot be interpreted by adding or subtracting words from their plain meaning.

“The fact remains that the pious responsibility of maintaining the widowed daughter-in-law and the grandchildren does not get exonerated on account of the age of the present appellant,” the ruling held.

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The court noted that the appellant received a monthly pension of over Rs 32,000, while a shop leased in his wife’s name generated monthly rent of more than Rs 18,000. Their combined monthly income exceeded Rs 50,000, establishing his capacity to pay maintenance.