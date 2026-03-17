‘False allegations of impotency against husband mental cruelty’: Jharkhand High Court upholds man’s divorce over ‘anguish’

The Jharkhand High Court recently upheld a family court’s order granting divorce to a husband on grounds of mental cruelty, observing that false allegations of impotency levelled by a wife can seriously damage a spouse’s reputation and constitute cruelty.

A bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai dismissed an appeal filed by the wife challenging a judgment of family court which had dissolved the marriage and awarded Rs 5 lakh as permanent alimony to the wife.

A bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai dismissed the appeal filed by the wife. A bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai dismissed the appeal filed by the wife.

“Allegation of impotency against the husband would necessarily affect the reputation of the husband and the complaining of incapacity of the husband to bear children, without any proof creates an intense mental agony and anguish of the husband and such conduct amounts to mental cruelty,” the bench said in its order dated March 12.