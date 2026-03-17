‘False allegations of impotency against husband mental cruelty’: Jharkhand High Court upholds man’s divorce over ‘anguish’

The Jharkhand High Court recently upheld a family court’s order granting divorce to a husband on grounds of mental cruelty, observing that false allegations of impotency levelled by a wife can seriously damage a spouse’s reputation and constitute cruelty.
A bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai dismissed an appeal filed by the wife challenging a judgment of family court which had dissolved the marriage and awarded Rs 5 lakh as permanent alimony to the wife.
A bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai dismissed the appeal filed by the wife.
“Allegation of impotency against the husband would necessarily affect the reputation of the husband and the complaining of incapacity of the husband to bear children, without any proof creates an intense mental agony and anguish of the husband and such conduct amounts to mental cruelty,” the bench said in its order dated March 12.
Not corroborated by medical opinion
“Cruelty” under matrimonial law consists of conduct so grave and weighty as to lead one to the conclusion that one of the spouses cannot reasonably be expected to live with the other spouse.
It must be more serious than the ordinary wear and tear of married life.
Cruelty must be of such a type which will satisfy the conscience of the court that the relationship between the parties has deteriorated to such an extent that it has become impossible for them to live together without mental agony.
The cruelty practiced may be in many forms and it must be productive of an apprehension in the mind of the other spouse that it is dangerous to live with the erring party.
In the instant case, it is evident that on the starting day of marriage there was happy conjugal life in between the parties but after some days the relationship soured.
The wife made a serious allegation of impotency against her husband, which has not been corroborated from the medical opinion.
The family court while appreciating the issue of cruelty has considered all the evidence available on record at length and thereafter has given its finding that the statement of the wife against her husband that he is impotent comes under the purview of cruelty.
The wife has failed to establish the element of perversity in the impugned judgment, as such, the appeal deserves to be dismissed.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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