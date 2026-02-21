‘Vengeance’ not goal of punishment: Jharkhand High Court frees 2 men convicted in 8-year-old extortion case

The Jharkhand High Court said that the principles of proportionality have to be balanced and the impact of the offence on the society as a whole and its ramifications on the victim and the immediate collectives also has to be examined. (Image generated using AI)

With inputs from Sumit Kumar Singh

Jharkhand High Court Extortion Case Ruling: The Jharkhand High Court recently emphasised that the goal of punishment through sentencing in jail is not vengeance, and reduced the jail term of two men convicted in a 2017 extortion case to the period already undergone, while upholding their conviction and doubling the fine imposed on them.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi was hearing a criminal revision petition by two men who were convicted for extortion and other offences, and modified their sentence.

“Punishment must not be viewed as an act of vengeance but as a means of reformation and reintegration of the offender into society,” said the court on February 18, referring to Supreme Court judgments on sentencing.