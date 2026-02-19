‘Ideal couples don’t go to court’: Why Jharkhand High Court rejected 55-year-old man’s divorce plea after 4-decade marriage

Jharkhand High Court News: The Jharkhand High Court noted that quarrels in marriage must be weighed from a certain point of view in determining what constitutes cruelty in each particular case. (Image generated using AI)

Jharkhand High Court news: Observing that an “ideal couple” will probably have no occasion to go to matrimonial court, the Jharkhand High Court dismissed a divorce plea of a 55-year-old man.

A division bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai was dealing with a plea of a man seeking divorce on the grounds of cruelty and desertion.

“The ideal couple or a mere ideal one will probably have no occasion to go to matrimonial court,” the court said on February 10.

The bench added that courts do not have to deal with ideal husbands and ideal wives, it has to deal with a particular man and woman before it.