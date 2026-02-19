‘Ideal couples don’t go to court’: Why Jharkhand High Court rejected 55-year-old man’s divorce plea after 4-decade marriage

Cruelty under Hindu Marriage Act News: Simple trivialities, which can be described as reasonable wear and tear of married life, cannot amount to cruelty, the Jharkhand High Court stated.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 10:54 AM IST
Jharkhand high court divorce case desertionJharkhand High Court News: The Jharkhand High Court noted that quarrels in marriage must be weighed from a certain point of view in determining what constitutes cruelty in each particular case. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Jharkhand High Court news: Observing that an “ideal couple” will probably have no occasion to go to matrimonial court, the Jharkhand High Court dismissed a divorce plea of a 55-year-old man.

A division bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai was dealing with a plea of a man seeking divorce on the grounds of cruelty and desertion.

Justices-Sujit-Narayan-Prasad-and-Arun-Kumar-Rai-Jharkhand-high court Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai heard the plea seeking divorce on grounds of cruelty and desertion.

“The ideal couple or a mere ideal one will probably have no occasion to go to matrimonial court,” the court said on February 10.

The bench added that courts do not have to deal with ideal husbands and ideal wives, it has to deal with a particular man and woman before it.

Highlighting that petty quibbles and trifling differences should not be inflated to abolish what is said to have been made in heaven, the court said that simple trivialities, which can be described as a reasonable wear and tear of married life, cannot amount to cruelty.

Also Read | Why Jharkhand High Court refused divorce to man claiming wife needed ‘satsang permission’ for conjugal relations

“The foundation of a sound marriage is acceptance, adjustment, and respecting one another. Tolerance of each other’s faults to a certain bearable extent has to be inherent in every marriage,” the order observed.

40 years of marriage

  • The petitioner husband and the respondent wife married according to Hindu rites in April 1985 and have four adult children.
  • He first filed for divorce in 2022, and the family court dismissed his petition in 2024.
  • Challenging the December 2024 judgment from the family court in Dhanbad, he moved the high court and sought divorce under Section 13(1)(i)(a) and (i)(b) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, which deals with cruelty and desertion, alleging that his wife had treated him cruelly, converted to Christianity to live in a church, and was involved in an illicit relationship with their driver.
  • He further contended that she had deserted the matrimonial home in September 2020.
  • The husband’s advocate argued that the wife’s conversion led to a change in behaviour and that she had abandoned her family for over four years without reason.
  • The wife’s counsel countered that the separation was a direct result of the husband’s habitual alcoholism and continued physical and mental torture.
  • The wife’s counsel further clarified that both parties had actually adopted Christianity years before the dispute, the wife in 2008 and the husband in 2011.
Also Read | ‘Not just leaving house’: Jharkhand High Court explains why simply moving out doesn’t count as ‘desertion’ in divorce

‘All quarrels not cruelty’

  • The nature of allegations need not only be illegal conduct, such as asking for dowry.
  • Making allegations against the spouse in a written statement filed before the court in judicial proceedings may also be held to constitute cruelty.
  • It is a settled position that a proceeding under the Hindu Marriage Act is not a criminal proceeding where proof beyond a reasonable doubt is required; “preponderance of probability” is enough.
  • However, a spouse’s character affects his/her reputation in society.
  • Cruelty, under matrimonial law, consists of conduct so grave and weighty as to lead one to the conclusion that one of the spouses cannot reasonably be expected to live with the other spouse.
  • It is evident from the interpretation of the word “cruelty” that daily tear and wear is not construed to be the cruelty while on the other hand desertion means parting away one spouse from the other, but while deciding the issue of desertion, the factum of parting away is to be seen as to whether the parting away is due to compulsion or with her volition.
  • Cruelty must be of such a type that it will satisfy the conscience of the court that the relationship between the parties has deteriorated to such an extent that it has become impossible for them to live together without mental agony.
  • The cruelty practised may be in many forms, and it must be productive of an apprehension in the mind of the other spouse that it is dangerous to live with the erring party.
  • In many marriages, each party can, if it so wills, discover many a cause for complaint, but such grievances arise mostly from temperamental disharmony.
  • Such disharmony or incompatibility is not cruelty and will not furnish a cause for the dissolution of marriage.
  • All quarrels must be weighed from that point of view in determining what constitutes cruelty in each particular case, and always keeping in view the physical and mental conditions of the parties, their character, and social status.
  • A too technical and hyper-sensitive approach would be counterproductive to the institution of marriage.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
twitter

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Battle lines drawn for 37 Rajya Sabha seats in 10 states: What is at stake for NDA, INDIA bloc
Battle lines drawn for 37 Rajya Sabha seats in 10 states: What is at stake for NDA, INDIA bloc
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Avalanche in Switzerland
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Battle lines drawn for 37 Rajya Sabha seats in 10 states: What is at stake for NDA, INDIA bloc
Battle lines drawn for 37 Rajya Sabha seats in 10 states: What is at stake for NDA, INDIA bloc
34 encounters in 3 months in Punjab, a third in police custody
34 encounters in 3 months in Punjab, more than a third in police custody
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
What makes Rajesh Madhavan's Pennum Porattum impactful is its use of absurdism and chaotic comedy to address significant topics, giving it far more weight than a mere dramatic treatment could.
From Priyadarshan and LJP's movies to Pennum Porattum, unpacking the 'ridiculous' charm of chaotic comedy
Avalanche in Switzerland
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Trisha Krishnan
Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan shares gym workout, admits she once thought 'walking was enough'
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
Advertisement
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
T20 World Cup | IND vs NED: Shivam Dube's tease before the tempest
Shivam Dube india vs Netherlands T20 World cup
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Bill Gates a no-show at India AI summit, event marred by organisational chaos
Gates' cancellation comes after the U.S. Department of Justice released emails last month that included communication between late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the Gates Foundation's staff.(Image: Reuters/Justin Tallis)
AI Impact Summit: Nvidia highlights strategic collaborations with Indian cloud providers, startups
Nvidia
Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan shares gym workout, admits she once thought 'walking was enough'
Trisha Krishnan
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
Avalanche in Switzerland
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore but lives in a rented home; know why
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement