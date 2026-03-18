‘No point sailing dead wood’: Jharkhand High Court ends couple’s 20-year ‘lifeless relationship’ with Rs 50 lakh alimony

While the family court had initially dismissed the husband’s suit, the Jharkhand High Court determined that the couple’s marriage had reached a point of no return. (Image generated using AI)

Jharkhand High Court news: Emphasising that no purpose will be served in a “lifeless” marital relationship without practical value, the Jharkhand High Court has granted divorce to a couple separated for over two decades, while ensuring the financial security of the wife and daughter through a Rs 50 lakh alimony award.

A division bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai was hearing the plea of a husband challenging the family court order that had dismissed his divorce petition.

Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai stated that when both parties are not interested in living together, the court can’t compel them to do so. Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai stated that when both parties are not interested in living together, the court can’t compel them to do so.

“The marital relationship between the parties has become a ‘dead wood marriage,’ and the marital relationship has become lifeless and without emotional or practical value,” the court said on March 12.