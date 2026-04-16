‘Normal wear and tear in marriage not cruelty’: Jharkhand High Court refuses to grant divorce to man

The Jharkhand High Court said that the cruelty must be more serious than the ordinary wear and tear of married life. (AI-generated image)

In a case that highlights the realities of modern marriages, the Jharkhand High Court recently refused to grant a divorce to a husband from his disabled wife, holding that living in different states for work or having compatibility issues does not amount to “cruelty” under the law.

Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad, dismissing the husband’s appeal and upholding the family court’s order directing restitution of conjugal rights, emphasised that not every disagreement or difficulty in a marriage is “cruelty.”

The bench noted that the wife is a government employee in Jharkhand, while the husband has a central government job in Odisha, which is transferable and could enable him to relocate.