Jharkhand High Court denies bail to man for ‘gender-based’ attacks on female MLA using fake digital ID

The Jharkhand High Court was hearing a bail plea of a man accused of cybercrime against sitting female MLA. (Image generated using AI)

The Jharkhand High Court has rejected the bail plea of a man accused of using a fabricated digital identity to launch abusive and gender-based attacks against a sitting female Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary was hearing a plea of a man seeking bail in connection with a cybercrime case.

Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary heard the matter on April 17. Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary heard the matter on April 17.

“After hearing the counsel for the parties and considering the seriousness of the offence as indicated by the counsel for the state, this court is not inclined to enlarge the petitioner on bail,” the court said on April 17.

Case of alleged fabricated digital identity of sitting MLA

The petitioner, Sahadev Uraon, approached the court seeking bail in connection with a cybercrime case. He has been in custody since September 6, 2025, facing charges under Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 356 (2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 66(c) (punishment for identity theft) and 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.