27 years after Bokaro Steel Plant theft, Jharkhand High Court steps in to save CISF constable from ‘harsh’ punishment

There is nothing on record to suggest that the petitioner’s service career was tainted before the incident in question, the Jharkhand High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Jharkhand High Court news: The Jharkhand High Court has dismissed a plea by the Union government and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and upheld a single judge’s order to quash the removal of a constable from service in connection with a 1999 theft incident at Bokaro Steel Plant.

A division bench of Justices Rongon Mukhopadhyay and Arun Kumar Rai said the punishment of removal was “grossly in excess” of the allegations and failed the test of proportionality.

“The petitioner is a member of the disciplined Force expected to be diligent and attentive in his duty, and such negligence was not expected from a member of the Force, but at the same time, we cannot lose sight of the fact that there is nothing on record to suggest that the service career of the petitioner was not impeccable before his removal,” the court said on February 17.