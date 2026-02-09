National assets nothing but quality of population: Jharkhand High Court directs varsity to grant admission to PhD aspirant

Jharkhand High Court directed the university to admit the student within three weeks. (Image generated using AI)

Jharkhand High Court news: The Jharkhand High Court recently directed the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) to grant admission to a PhD aspirant after noting that the university had wrongly denied him a seat by making factually incorrect statements and carrying forward vacant reserved seats.

Justice Rajesh Kumar, on February 5, allowed the plea filed by the student while observing that keeping seats vacant is nothing, but a waste of the national resources and that national assets are nothing but the quality of population.

Justice Rajesh Kumar, on February 5, allowed the plea filed by the student. Justice Rajesh Kumar, on February 5, allowed the plea filed by the student.

“It is an admitted position that a seat cannot be kept vacant as it is nothing, but waste of the national resources. The education is empowering and infusing capacity in the Indians to make a better society. National assets is nothing but the quality of population,” the court said.