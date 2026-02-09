National assets nothing but quality of population: Jharkhand High Court directs varsity to grant admission to PhD aspirant

The Jharkhand High Court allowed the plea filed by the student while observing that keeping seats vacant is nothing, but a waste of the national resources.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 01:59 PM IST
Jharkhand High Court directed the university to admit the student within three weeks.
Jharkhand High Court news: The Jharkhand High Court recently directed the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) to grant admission to a PhD aspirant after noting that the university had wrongly denied him a seat by making factually incorrect statements and carrying forward vacant reserved seats.

Justice Rajesh Kumar, on February 5, allowed the plea filed by the student while observing that keeping seats vacant is nothing, but a waste of the national resources and that national assets are nothing but the quality of population.

“It is an admitted position that a seat cannot be kept vacant as it is nothing, but waste of the national resources. The education is empowering and infusing capacity in the Indians to make a better society. National assets is nothing but the quality of population,” the court said.

Emphasising the state’s responsibility to enhance the quality of population, the court noted that it must take the endeavour to do so as it is mandated under Part IV of the Constitution of India.

“Enhancing the quality of population is the duty of the State and they have to take all the endeavour and it has also been mandated under the Constitution of India especially, in Part IV i.e. the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP),” the order read.

The Jharkhand High Court, therefore, directed the university to admit the student within three weeks.

Part IV of Constitution

Part IV of the Indian Constitution covers Articles 36 to 51 and outlines the directive principles of state policy. These principles serve as guidelines for the government to promote social, economic, and political justice.

CLAT UG 2026: Allahabad HC orders revision of merit list for future counselling. Here's why

Background

  • CUJ had issued an advertisement in July 2023 inviting applications for PhD admissions.
  • The petitioner qualified the entrance examination, appeared for interviews in both political science and public administration and international relations.
  • After the interview was conducted, the result was published, however, the name of the petitioner was not in the list of qualified applicants.
  • The petitioner approached the Jharkhand High Court claiming that the seats were still vacant, but he had been wrongly denied admission.
  • The university argued that the first-ranked candidate was offered admission under the unreserved category, the second-ranked candidate under the OBC category, and the petitioner was placed on the waiting list. It further claimed that the remaining OBC seats were carried forward and merged with the intake of the next academic session.
  • The petitioner disputed this claim, arguing that there was no rule or UGC regulation permitting the carry forward of vacant seats.
  • The counsel for the petitioner argued that there is no concept of carry forward of the vacant seat.
  • It was further contended that, admittedly, one seat was available but none of the candidates were available, save and except the petitioner. It was submitted that the candidature of the petitioner should have been accepted, allowing him to take admission.
Andhra Pradesh High Court prescribes time limits for completing admissions in law colleges

Findings

  • Factually the seat being carried forward and de-reserved and offered to the general category candidate in the next academic sessions, appears to be prima facie wrong.
  • The registrar of the university has appeared in person and he has tendered unconditional apology, stating that the statement is factually incorrect and that the mistake has crept in due to the wrong communication given by his office.
  • It is an admitted position that the petitioner has been denied a seat by navigating in a manner, which is not acceptable to the rule of law.
  • Not only the factually incorrect statements have been made by the respondents, but a seat has also been wrongly denied to the petitioner in spite of litigation and several opportunities have been granted.
  • Instead of correcting themselves, the endeavour has been made to defeat the claim of the petitioner by navigating in a wrong manner.
  • In view of above discussions and settled principle of law, a seat cannot be kept vacant, rather it has to be offered to the eligible candidate.

Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

