Jharkhand High Court orders CBI probe over ‘custodial assault’ allegations against Enforcement Directorate officials

On January 16, 2026, the court had stayed further proceedings in the FIR against the ED officers and directed that CCTV footage from the ED office premises be preserved. (Image generated using AI)

Jharkhand High Court news: The Jharkhand High Court has ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials while staying further police proceedings initiated against them in the controversy surrounding an alleged custodial assault during the investigation of the Rs 23-crore ‘Peyjal’ scam in the state.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi was hearing a criminal writ petition filed by two ED officers posted in the agency’s Ranchi Zonal Office, who had sought the quashing of a First Information Report (FIR) lodged against them or, alternatively, transfer of the investigation to an independent agency.