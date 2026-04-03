2021 fire: Jharkhand High Court says burn injuries health crisis in India, issues 120-day ultimatum to state for special units
The Jharkhand High Court passed the directions on a PIL arising out of a 2021 kerosene fire tragedy in Hazaribagh that claimed four lives, including a two-year-old child, and left several others with severe burn injuries.
Observing that burn injuries are not merely a clinical trauma but a significant public health crisis in India, the Jharkhand High Court recently issued a series of time-bound directions to the state to ensure the availability of specialised burn care facilities.
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The bench of Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar passed the directions on a public interest litigation arising out of a 2021 kerosene fire tragedy in Hazaribagh that claimed four lives, including a two-year-old child, and left several others with severe burn injuries and permanent disfigurement.
“Burn injury is not merely a clinical trauma; rather, it is a significant public health crisis in India, which carries the highest mortality and disability burden in the world,” the bench observed.
A bench of Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar passed the directions on April 1.
PIL
The petition was instituted in the backdrop of an incident allegedly caused due to the use of highly inflammable kerosene supplied through the public distribution system in Hazaribagh. The petitioner had pointed out to the court that certain injured persons were admitted in general wards and required urgent transfer to dedicated burn units or to higher medical centres such as Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi.
The petitioner also alleged that essential medicines were not readily available at the Sadar Hospital, Hazaribagh, and had to be procured from outside sources.
It was contended by the petitioner that despite approaching the concerned authorities, including the hospital administration and district officials, no effective or timely action was taken to ensure proper treatment for the victims or to address their grievances.
Court Orders Functional Burn Units Across All Govt Hospitals
Key Directives at a Glance
120
Days
To set up fully functional burn units in all district hospitals & govt medical colleges
90
Days
For mandatory capacity-building of doctors, nurses & paramedical staff in burn care
🏥
Units must have trained staff, equipment & full infrastructure — not just exist on paper
💊
Essential medicines & supplies to be stocked per standard treatment protocols
🚫
Burn patients must not be treated in general wards except in unavoidable circumstances
🕐
Round-the-clock specialist care & emergency treatment mandatory in every unit
Court directive | State government to ensure compliance
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The court said that legal heirs of the victim can approach the jurisdictional court for grant of compensation and if they are unable to make such application then the secretary, district legal services authority, Hazaribagh, has been directed to take appropriate steps to identify such victims and facilitate the filing of applications.
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While the petitioner’s initial grievances were rooted in the specific tragedy at Hazaribagh, the court observed that the proceedings in the matter brought to light a much larger, systemic deficiency.
The court noted that the right to health under Article 21 is a positive mandate that requires the state to provide specialised, time-sensitive medical infrastructure, particularly for burn trauma.
Apart from the directions given above, the court directed that the state implementation committee or state monitoring committee shall be made operational and functional forthwith. It further added that if such a committee has not yet been constituted, the state government shall ensure its constitution within four weeks.
The court ordered that the said committee, headed by the principal secretary (health), shall function as the State-level supervisory body to oversee the implementation of the directions, including review of infrastructure, manpower and the operational status of burn units across the state.
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It added that the committee will meet at least once every three months to ensure that deficiencies, if any, are identified and addressed within the stipulated time frame.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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