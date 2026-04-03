2021 fire: Jharkhand High Court says burn injuries health crisis in India, issues 120-day ultimatum to state for special units

Observing that burn injuries are not merely a clinical trauma but a significant public health crisis in India, the Jharkhand High Court recently issued a series of time-bound directions to the state to ensure the availability of specialised burn care facilities.

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The bench of Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar passed the directions on a public interest litigation arising out of a 2021 kerosene fire tragedy in Hazaribagh that claimed four lives, including a two-year-old child, and left several others with severe burn injuries and permanent disfigurement.

“Burn injury is not merely a clinical trauma; rather, it is a significant public health crisis in India, which carries the highest mortality and disability burden in the world,” the bench observed.