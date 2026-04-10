Jharkhand High Court says lenders publishing loan defaulter’s photo in newspaper invasion of privacy

Jharkhand High Court prohibited the lenders from publishing the photograph of the defaulters. (Image generated using AI)

Emphasising that the lenders cannot resort to public shaming as a recovery tactic, the Jharkhand High Court recently restrained LIC housing finance limited from publishing photographs of two loan defaulters in newspapers, holding that such action violates the borrowers’ right to privacy and dignity.

Allowing the plea, Justice Ananda Sen observed that publishing photographs of borrowers in newspapers is a coercive method not recognised under the SARFAESI Act, 2002.

“The act proposed by the respondents to publish photograph of the petitioners would amount to unwarranted invasion of the petitioners’ right to privacy and dignity,” the court noted.

‘Arbitrary and excessive’

It observed that such an action is not a recognised mode of recovery under law and is arbitrary and excessive in nature.