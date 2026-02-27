‘Silent biological hazard’: Jharkhand High Court issues slew of directions to enforce biomedical waste rules in 12-year-old PIL

Biomedical waste management is intrinsically linked to the protection of public health, the Jharkhand High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Jharkhand High Court news: The Jharkhand High Court recently issued a slew of directions in a 12-year-old public interest litigation (PIL) to ensure proper handling and disposal of biomedical waste, observing that the absence of a “rigorous” protocol and its implementation may lead to a “silent biological hazard” endangering public health and the majesty of law.

Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar were hearing a plea filed by the Jharkhand Human Rights Conference in 2012 seeking robust enforcement of the statutory regime governing biomedical waste.

“In the absence of a rigorous regulatory protocol and its effective enforcement, a silent biological hazard emerges that not only endangers public health but also undermines the majesty of the law,” the Jharkhand High Court stated.